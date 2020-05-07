$78.21 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to post sales of $78.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.02 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted sales of $82.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year sales of $315.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $318.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $328.48 million, with estimates ranging from $323.66 million to $333.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.40%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

