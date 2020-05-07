$71.95 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce sales of $71.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.19 million and the lowest is $70.10 million. Repligen reported sales of $60.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $309.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.89 million to $318.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $362.98 million, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $374.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $295,653.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $629,692.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,409. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $45,705,000. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.44, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. Repligen has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.