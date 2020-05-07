$709.17 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $709.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $664.00 million and the highest is $791.70 million. Zions Bancorporation NA reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $582,292 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

