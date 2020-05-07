5,822 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $164.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $166.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.21.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,254.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,486 shares of company stock valued at $39,369,102 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

