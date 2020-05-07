$576.89 Million in Sales Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post sales of $576.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $551.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.66 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted sales of $488.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

TTWO stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,248,029. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

