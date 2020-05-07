$51.80 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post sales of $51.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.00 million. ZIX posted sales of $29.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $209.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $222.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.92 million, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $249.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Cowen dropped their price target on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on ZIX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $304.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 50.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

