$49.48 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report sales of $49.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.20 million and the highest is $50.86 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $48.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $199.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.90 million to $205.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $198.80 million, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $202.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

AMAL stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.