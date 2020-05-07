$429.37 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce sales of $429.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.90 million. Bruker posted sales of $461.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 27.62%.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

