$401.90 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post sales of $401.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. Koppers posted sales of $434.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Koppers by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.