3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

III has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3i Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 8.51. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,056.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,087.94.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson purchased 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £245,630 ($323,112.34).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

