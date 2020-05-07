$369.82 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to announce $369.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.60 million and the highest is $393.03 million. Ares Management reported sales of $304.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,059 shares of company stock valued at $25,589,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

