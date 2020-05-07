$35.56 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post $35.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.35 million to $35.77 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $133.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.41 million to $145.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $139.36 million, with estimates ranging from $114.43 million to $155.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $194.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.
