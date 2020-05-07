$34.50 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report $34.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.20 million. Insmed reported sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $152.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.38 million to $161.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $266.10 million, with estimates ranging from $177.20 million to $455.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Insmed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Insmed by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 915.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

