32,920 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,920 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 213,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

