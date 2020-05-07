$310.35 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report $310.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.00 million and the highest is $316.66 million. UDR posted sales of $267.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

