$304.53 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $304.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $317.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,532.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $405,825. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

