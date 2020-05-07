$3.82 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report sales of $3.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $15.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $19.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $19.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%.

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 214,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.26. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.