$291.98 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will report sales of $291.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.60 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $291.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

