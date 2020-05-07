28,424 Shares in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Forty Seven as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Forty Seven news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $7,556,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $183,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,601 shares of company stock valued at $30,609,233 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTSV shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $60.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. Forty Seven Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $95.51.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

