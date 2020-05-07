$220.60 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $220.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.10 million to $281.40 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $355.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $705,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,286 shares of company stock worth $808,253. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $816.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

