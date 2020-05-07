21,917 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 53,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

