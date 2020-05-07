$209.72 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post sales of $209.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.26 million and the lowest is $208.40 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $195.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $859.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.99 million to $877.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $879.51 million, with estimates ranging from $778.64 million to $919.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

CCRN opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $13.42.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 218,821 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

