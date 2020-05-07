1ST Source Bank Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 143,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $264,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 43,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,924.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

