19,244 Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,629,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,807 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vereit by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,556 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

