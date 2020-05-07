$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $2.37 billion. J C Penney posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $10.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,323 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 70,378 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in J C Penney by 208.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,617,460 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,768,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,607 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 131,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,102 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 256,169 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCP opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.38.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

