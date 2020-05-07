$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,252,000 after buying an additional 156,319 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $62,991,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.