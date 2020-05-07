$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Invesco also posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Invesco stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Invesco has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Invesco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

