$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

