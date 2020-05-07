-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). GDS reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on GDS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GDS by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 2,988.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $62.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GDS has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

