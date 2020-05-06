Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $159.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.91 million. Zumiez reported sales of $212.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $949.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.18 million to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.62 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 150,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zumiez by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,706 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 46,701 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

