ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after buying an additional 1,568,638 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.50.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

