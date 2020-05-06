Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Sell

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company's CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry."

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $354.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,906.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

