Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Sell

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLGT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.66.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $357.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,261.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

