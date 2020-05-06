Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.40. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other news, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Insiders have bought 121,447 shares of company stock valued at $848,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 420.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 182,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 391,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.92. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

