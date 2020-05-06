Zacks: Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to Announce -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.43) to ($3.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($4.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 492.27%.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

