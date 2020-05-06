Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCCI. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.69.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

