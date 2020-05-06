Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,747. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

