YY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YY. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

YY opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.20. YY has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. YY’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that YY will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in YY by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of YY by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of YY by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of YY by 3,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YY during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

