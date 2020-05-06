Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

YIN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

YIN stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.07. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yintech Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yintech Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

