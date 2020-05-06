X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 2,400 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $21,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $20,160.00.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

