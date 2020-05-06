Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

WYND has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth about $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after buying an additional 463,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 262,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,190,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYND opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

