Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR) Shares Down 23.8%

Wonderfilm Media Corp (CVE:WNDR) traded down 23.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 49,084 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 83,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

About Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR)

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation operates as a film and television media production company worldwide. It produces independent films and television movies for global business-to-business distribution; and engages in short-term bridge production financing activities. The company is also involved in movies distribution business, as well as trades in movie rights.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wonderfilm Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wonderfilm Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.