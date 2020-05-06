Williams-Sonoma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,257 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,224% compared to the average volume of 548 call options.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $505,377.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $81,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $23,137,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

