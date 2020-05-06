William Hill’s (WMH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.93 ($2.51).

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

In related news, insider Gordon Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of William Hill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,825.57). Also, insider Matthew Ashley purchased 220,802 shares of William Hill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,208.02 ($2,904.53).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

