Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 737 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63. The company has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

