Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE:WTE opened at C$15.99 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$24.26. The company has a market cap of $922.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.3427705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

