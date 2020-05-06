Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

