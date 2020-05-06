Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,364.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,295,000 after acquiring an additional 907,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,276,000 after acquiring an additional 670,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.