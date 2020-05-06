Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 166 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

