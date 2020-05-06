Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $697.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

